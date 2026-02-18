NY Yankees’ Anthony Volpe offers key update on shoulder injury recovery

The New York Yankees are dealing with injury concerns even before the season begins. Starting shortstop Anthony Volpe is recovering from shoulder surgery after playing through a torn labrum during the 2025 season.

Volpe underwent the procedure in October, hoping to fully resolve an issue that may have contributed to some of his struggles last year. With Spring Training approaching, questions remain about how quickly he can return to full action.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Volpe offered an encouraging update on his progress. “My body’s ready to go. I started my hitting progression, so other than that, I mean, I’m full go. My body’s ready to go defensively and running, so the hitting will be what we work through next and judging on how everything’s gone so far, I’m just excited,” he said via SNY, adding that an April return is still possible.

Progress in his recovery

Volpe has already begun dry swings as part of his hitting progression, an important step after shoulder surgery. Defensively and on the bases, he feels close to full strength.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No excuses for 2025 struggles

While the shoulder injury may help explain some of his throwing inconsistencies last season, Volpe is not using it as a justification. “I know I could’ve played better, I felt strong and good enough to go.”

He also added, “If I didn’t, I mean, I wouldn’t have. You learn a lot about the mindset and how you’ve got to be self-aware, aware of certain things going on. And how to, if you’re going to play through, perform and do the best you can,” Volpe said.