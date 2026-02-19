Blue Jays add former NY Yankees, Cubs prospect amid Bowden Francis’ injury

The Toronto Blue Jays had flexibility on their 40-man roster and decided to use it. With right-hander Bowden Francis moved to the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the club had room to add depth without making a corresponding cut.

That opportunity came this week when an infielder became available on waivers. Toronto moved quickly to secure additional infield versatility as it continues shaping its roster for the season ahead, amid a strong message from the Blue Jays manager on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following Bo Bichette’s departure.

According to the league’s transaction log and an official team announcement, the Blue Jays claimed infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Versatility and experience in the minors

Cowles, who recently turned 26, was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 10th round. He has appeared in 459 minor league games and has reached Triple-A in each of the last three seasons.

Low-risk addition for Toronto

While he is not guaranteed a major league role out of spring training, his experience and positional versatility make him a useful depth piece. If further roster changes are needed, he could find himself on the bubble, but for now, Toronto has added a flexible infield option with room to grow.

