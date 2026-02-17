Trending topics:
MLB

Aaron Judge reveals offseason focus to elevate NY Yankees impact in 2026

Aaron Judge outlined a new area of emphasis this offseason as he looks to expand his overall impact and help power the New York Yankees in 2026.

Published by

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees reacts after striking out.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the Yankees reacts after striking out.

The New York Yankees continue to build around Aaron Judge, the two-time reigning American League MVP and the centerpiece of their offense. After another dominant season at the plate, Judge remains one of the most complete hitters in baseball.

He won the AL batting title last year while continuing to lead the league in power production. At 6-foot-7, Judge also provides steady defense in right field, making him one of the sport’s most valuable all-around players.

Still, Judge believes there is another area where he can improve. Baserunning’s on my mind this year a lot,” Judge said according to SNY “I saw a lot of guys around the league with 40, 30 bases that you don’t usually normally expect to be running that much. Especially with how the game’s changed with the pickoffs and the pitch clock, I think that’s one way we can utilize, or, at least, I can utilize some of my skills a little bit more, getting into scoring position.”

Advertisement

Why Judge wants to be more aggressive on the bases

Judge made clear that his focus is about creating more scoring opportunities, not chasing stolen base totals for their own sake. With pitchers often pitching carefully around him, taking an extra base could make a real difference.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees hits a single. Al Bello/Getty Images

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees hits a single. Al Bello/Getty Images

Advertisement

“With the lineup we have, this was probably the best offense in all of baseball last year,” Judge said. “If I can find a way to get myself in scoring position, if they’re going to walk me or do something, then some good things are going to happen.”

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

see also

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

According to Baseball Savant, Judge ranked low in baserunning run value last season, though his sprint speed remained solid for a player of his size. The Yankees will prioritize keeping their captain healthy, but if Judge can add smarter and slightly more aggressive baserunning, it could make an already dominant player even more complete in 2026.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Aaron Judge successfully increase his impact on the basepaths in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Aaron Judge reveals key strategy for NY Yankees’ success, with Bellinger and Stanton playing vital roles
MLB

Aaron Judge reveals key strategy for NY Yankees’ success, with Bellinger and Stanton playing vital roles

Judge makes candid three-word admission on NY Yankees, Bellinger offseason drama
MLB

Judge makes candid three-word admission on NY Yankees, Bellinger offseason drama

NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger opens up on returning amid NY Mets’ pursuit
MLB

NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger opens up on returning amid NY Mets’ pursuit

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo