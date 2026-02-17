Aaron Judge reveals offseason focus to elevate NY Yankees impact in 2026

The New York Yankees continue to build around Aaron Judge, the two-time reigning American League MVP and the centerpiece of their offense. After another dominant season at the plate, Judge remains one of the most complete hitters in baseball.

He won the AL batting title last year while continuing to lead the league in power production. At 6-foot-7, Judge also provides steady defense in right field, making him one of the sport’s most valuable all-around players.

Still, Judge believes there is another area where he can improve. “Baserunning’s on my mind this year a lot,” Judge said according to SNY “I saw a lot of guys around the league with 40, 30 bases that you don’t usually normally expect to be running that much. Especially with how the game’s changed with the pickoffs and the pitch clock, I think that’s one way we can utilize, or, at least, I can utilize some of my skills a little bit more, getting into scoring position.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Judge wants to be more aggressive on the bases

Judge made clear that his focus is about creating more scoring opportunities, not chasing stolen base totals for their own sake. With pitchers often pitching carefully around him, taking an extra base could make a real difference.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees hits a single. Al Bello/Getty Images

Advertisement

“With the lineup we have, this was probably the best offense in all of baseball last year,” Judge said. “If I can find a way to get myself in scoring position, if they’re going to walk me or do something, then some good things are going to happen.”

Advertisement

see also NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

According to Baseball Savant, Judge ranked low in baserunning run value last season, though his sprint speed remained solid for a player of his size. The Yankees will prioritize keeping their captain healthy, but if Judge can add smarter and slightly more aggressive baserunning, it could make an already dominant player even more complete in 2026.

Advertisement