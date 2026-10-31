NY Yankees learn reported asking price for Randy Arozarena in potential signing

With Randy Arozarena reportedly on the New York Yankees’ radar, details have emerged regarding the potential asking price for the slugging outfielder heading into the upcoming offseason.

Heading into the winter, the New York Yankees find themselves squarely in the center of the offseason rumor mill. Looking to rebound in 2027, and fresh off staff adjustments under manager Aaron Boone, the Bronx Bombers have now emerged as a potential suitor for outfielder Randy Arozarena, fueling considerable speculation around the league.

According to former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Arozarena is poised to command top dollar on the open market. Bowden projects the explosive outfielder to land a lucrative deal in the neighborhood of $124 million.

In Bowden’s breakdown of baseball’s top 40 impending free agents—a landscape monitored closely by the Yankees and other franchises—Arozarena ranks among the premier outfield bats expected to spark competitive bidding wars across the league.

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While Brian Cashman’s front office also explores international markets—with Japanese standout Kaima Taira standing out as a prime pitching target—the anticipation surrounding Arozarena’s impending decision will dominate storylines in the coming weeks.

Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners lifts his hat.

Other top free agents and their projected value

This winter’s market features eye-popping financial projections, headlined by ace Tarik Skubal chasing a historic mega-deal expected to land between $350 million and $500 million. Impact stars Freddy Peralta ($140 million), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($128 million), and Arozarena ($124 million) follow close behind, commanding nine-figure commitments.

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International talent and high-leverage opt-out decisions inject further intrigue into the top tier. Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato is projected near the $180 million mark, while Bo Bichette exercising his opt-out could trigger an aggressive bidding frenzy among contenders seeking infield upgrades.

With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire on December 1, looming labor uncertainty is expected to compress standard negotiations into an early-November sprint. Front offices across baseball are likely to aggressively pursue elite, nine-figure difference-makers before financial activity freezes ahead of the deadline.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees emerged as a potential free-agent suitor for Randy Arozarena.

as a potential free-agent suitor for Randy Arozarena. Jim Bowden projected Randy Arozarena to secure a contract worth around $124 million.

to secure a contract worth around $124 million. The MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement is scheduled to expire on December 1.

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