Japanese RHP Kaima Taira to be posted for MLB clubs; NY Yankees among potential suitors

With MLB free agency looming, the Yankees have emerged as potential suitors for Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, who is set to be posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions.

The Japanese talent pipeline has become one of MLB’s primary winter battlegrounds in recent years, epitomized by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blockbuster commitments to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. As another winter nears, a new name has surfaced on the international market: right-hander Kaima Taira, who is reportedly drawing strong interest from the New York Yankees.

According to a report from Yahoo Japan, Taira will be posted for MLB clubs this offseason, following confirmation from the Seibu Lions’ front office. Among the early suitors monitoring the hard-throwing righty, the Yankees have quickly emerged on the radar.

Taira isn’t the only NPB standout on New York’s radar, either. The Yankees have also been linked to slugger Teruaki Sato, an offensive powerhouse who has garnered steady interest from crosstown rivals like the New York Mets since the end of the regular season.

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With the Yankees facing significant roster pressure heading into next season—already weighing long-term decisions on contributors like Luis Garcia Jr.—anticipation is mounting in the Bronx. Front-office activity is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks as approaching transaction deadlines force critical decisions on roster spots and budget priorities.

Relief pitcher Kaima Taira #61 of Team Japan pitches.

Yankees lead crowded field of suitors for Taira

The Bronx Bombers stand out as one of the most prominent suitors after extensively scouting Taira during his stellar campaign in Japan. With looming vacancies across both their rotation and bullpen entering the winter, New York values his upper-90s velocity and deep pitch mix, viewing him as an arm capable of either slotting into the rotation or locking down high-leverage late innings.

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The Dodgers are widely viewed as natural contenders given their deep track record of signing top Japanese talent and utilizing six-man rotations to manage starter workloads. Taira’s ability to manipulate a varied secondary arsenal—paired with a low release point that plays up his fastball—fits Los Angeles’ analytical pitching lab perfectly, whether they deploy him as a starter or a multi-inning weapon.

The Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres also represent strong landing spots seeking dynamic, cost-effective pitching depth. Both clubs are in the market for swingman versatility and bullpen stabilization, and offering Taira a guaranteed crack at a rotation spot could give them a decisive edge in negotiations during his 45-day posting window.

Key takeaways

Kaima Taira will be posted for MLB teams this offseason by the Seibu Lions.

for MLB teams this offseason by the Seibu Lions. The New York Yankees were linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. A 45-day posting window gives suitors time to negotiate for Kaima Taira.

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