Aaron Boone warns NY Yankees call-up Jasson Dominguez after error vs Padres

Jasson Dominguez’s first games after being called up by the New York Yankees haven’t gone according to plan. Especially considering the big commitment the Yankees made by announcing an outfield shakeup involving Trent Grisham and Dominguez late in the 2026 MLB season. After the Bronx Bombers fell 4-3 to the San Diego Padres, manager Aaron Boone made a candid statement about the 23-year-old outfielder.

Grisham’s injury update made Boone and the Yankees brace for a long-term absence entering the home stretch of the MLB campaign. Moreover, Boone’s ambiguous answer on Aaron Judge’s return means the Yankees are at a premium for outfield answers.

It all adds up to the pressure on Dominguez. Needless to say, his second MLB game in pinstripes since Aug. 3 didn’t go as expected, and Boone put the Dominican on notice afterward.

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“[Dominguez] missed it,” Boone said about the outfielder’s grave fielding mistake in the second inning. “Obviously, a play you have to make. Didn’t make it. Fortunately, we were able to get out of that inning.”

A brutal error from Jasson Dominguez turns a single into a triple pic.twitter.com/frbRfSCFNH — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 6, 2026

Boone sounded off on Dominguez

Although Gerrit Cole made MLB history of the bad kind by allowing home runs in the first three at-bats of the game and was responsible for the four home runs that won San Diego the game, Boone sounded way more frustrated with Dominguez than he did with Cole’s performance.

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In fact, judging by his tone, it may be reasonable to believe Dominguez could be taken out of the lineup just one game after being called up from the Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Dominguez’s struggles weren’t limited to the outfield.

He went 1-for-4 at the plate, including a third-out lineout in the eighth inning, when the Bronx Bombers had cut the deficit to 4-3 with three runs. Dominguez’s at-bat killed the momentum before closer Mason Miller took to the mound and recorded his 33rd save of the year. Boone admitted he considered subbing Dominguez out for Heliot Ramos, but shied away from it.

“Yes, [we considered bringing in Ramos for Dominguez]. With Miller going [at the bullpen], I didn’t like that matchup necessarily,” Boone said after the game. “I don’t necessarily think they would have brought him in [against Ramos], though. I was kind of taking my shot there, but I did consider it.“

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Dominguez could lose starting role

It remains to be seen if Boone and New York have a decision in store regarding Dominguez. Perhaps the young Triple-A call-up will be taken out of the lineup for a couple of games. Boone and the Yankees won’t want to act on impulse, but the manager sure sounded very upset at the young Pinstriper.

With Judge trending toward a return soon, there may no longer be a spot for the Dominican in the outfield by the time he can get back into the lineup. Aaron Judge, Spencer Jones and Cody Bellinger may soon make up the Yankees’ starting outfield, shutting Dominguez’s 2026 season window entirely.