NY Yankees reportedly have their mind made up on Aaron Boone’s future as manager

Less than 24 hours since the New York Yankees’ elimination in Game 3 of the ALDS, fans are actively pushing for Aaron Boone to be shown the exit door. Reports suggest, however, that the fanbase won’t get their wish. At least not for a while.

For the 17th straight season, the New York Yankees fell short of a World Series title. And for the nine last years, it’s been the same man standing in the dugout, Aaron Boone. The 4-3 loss in Game 3 of the ALDS was yet another game in which the hand of the manager was impossible to miss in the reasons for the defeat.

Surely, fans in The Bronx don’t want to wait around to see the count go up to 10 ringless MLB seasons under Boone. Based on the buzz coming out of Yankee Stadium, the Pinstripers will run that risk.

“The Yankees should move on from Aaron Boone. Just don’t expect them to do it,” Ian O’Connor of The Athletic wrote on his X account. “Hal Steinbrenner’s Yankees should be trying something different to get over the hump, much like the Knicks did. Much like George Steinbrenner’s Yankees did. Just don’t expect them to be bold enough to do it.”

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Boone has one year left on his contract

After the loss at home to wrap up another MLB Postseason way before the fanbase wished, but right on cue for pessimistic—or realistic—fans and analysts, Boone made his pitch to stay. He might be helped by the fact that ace Cam Schlittler took the playoff exit off Boone’s shoulders, but it may not be enough.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees at Rate Field.

Still, the Yankees may get to avoid making a decision right away and could kick the can down the road. After the club exercised his option for the 2025 MLB season, Boone signed a two-year extension through 2027 with the Bronx Bombers. Under that deal, Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, and company may simply choose to ride out the rest of the contract before coming face-to-face with a decision.

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Such a strategy will come at a cost, but it’s clear the current brass in The Bronx has grown fond of leaving today’s problems for tomorrow. Considering Cashman weighed in on Boone’s job status with a reassuring statement, it looks imminent he will be back in the dugout next spring.

Boone’s coaching record

Going off the numbers exclusively, it’s hard to describe Boone’s tenure as manager in New York as a failure. However, he’s missing the big one, the only thing Yankees fans truly care about and that immortalizes players and managers in The Bronx.

Through nine seasons with the Yankees, Boone has guided his squads to a 790-565 record in the regular season, making for a .583 winning percentage. With him at the helm, the Yankees are virtually guaranteed to be a playoff team, but that’s about it.

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Boone’s Yankees are 27-30 in the postseason. Boone is the only manager in franchise history with a losing postseason record (with more than one series appearance). In more ways than one, the proof is in the pudding, but the Bronx Bombers could still look the other way. And perhaps, they will do just that. What’s clear is that the Yankees have a long list of players becoming free agents in 2027, and Boone may fall into a similar category.

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