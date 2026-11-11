Giancarlo Stanton set for NY Yankees spring training, GM Brian Cashman confirms

As Brian Cashman navigates a busy offseason, the New York Yankees GM has at least gained clarity on Giancarlo Stanton's status for spring training.

The future remains intriguing for the New York Yankees despite a disappointing 2026 campaign. Following an update on Aaron Judge’s health, general manager Brian Cashman also addressed Giancarlo Stanton‘s standing with the club amid mounting speculation about the veteran slugger’s future in the Bronx.

“He’s not going anywhere. He’ll be in spring training with us, without a doubt,” Cashman told reporters, shutting down trade rumors following an injury-shortened 2026 season for Stanton.

With rumors swirling around potential offseason blockbusters—including reports floating Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe as trade chips for a Texas Rangers superstar—Cashman’s vote of confidence locks in veteran stability in the heart of the order heading into 2027.

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Meanwhile, fan expectations for 2027 continue to climb alongside reports linking the Yankees to international targets like NPB standouts Teruaki Sato and Shoki Oda, a prospect Cashman fueled with an intriguing, measured response during his media availability.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts.

Stanton’s current contract with the Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton remains under contract through 2027 on the 13-year, $325 million megadeal he originally signed with the Miami Marlins, carrying a $25 million annual luxury-tax hit for New York. Because Stanton declined his 2020 opt-out, Miami covers $30 million of the backend: $10 million in both 2026 and 2027, along with the $10 million buyout on his 2028 club option.

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While recurring lower-body and soft-tissue injuries have capped Stanton’s regular-season availability and confined him to a full-time designated hitter role, his postseason pedigree remains undisputed. Highlighted by an ALCS MVP performance in 2024, his October track record continues to serve as the organization’s primary justification for carrying the remainder of the deal.

Has any team expressed interest in trading for Stanton?

Rival front offices have shown zero appetite for engaging the Yankees in trade discussions for Stanton. Between his remaining financial obligations, an extensive injury history, and a full no-trade clause, his external trade market is virtually nonexistent.

With Cashman confirming Stanton’s arrival at George M. Steinbrenner Field in February, and the Yankees having no incentive to swallow massive cash just to clear the roster spot, the veteran slugger is locked into the Bronx as the primary designated hitter for 2027.

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Key takeaways

Brian Cashman confirmed Giancarlo Stanton will be with the Yankees in spring training.

will be with the Yankees in spring training. Ryan Weathers and Anthony Volpe are rumored trade chips for a Texas Rangers star.

are rumored trade chips for a Texas Rangers star. Giancarlo Stanton is signed through 2027 under a 13-year, $325 million contract.