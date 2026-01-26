Paul Goldschmidt’s future with NY Yankees reportedly remains uncertain ahead of next season

The offseason has sparked a flurry of rumors surrounding the New York Yankees and potential roster additions. Among the chatter, the Yankees have landed Cody Bellinger via free agency, and a new report is emerging about interest in Paul Goldschmidt.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Goldschmidt has yet to sign a contract with the Yankees for the upcoming season. However, the report indicates that Paul is eager to take the field next year. Coming off a successful season and entering his 16th year in the league, Goldschmidt looks poised for a noteworthy tenure in New York.

Goldschmidt stands out as a key candidate for the Yankees’ first base position. In the 2025 MLB season, he showcased his skill with 134 hits, 76 runs, 10 home runs, and 45 RBIs, underscoring his value to the team.

Though he has not engaged in negotiations with any other franchises, expectations are high for Goldschmidt to suit up for the Yankees in 2026. His defensive prowess would be an asset to an organization that has been relatively quiet in free agency.

Goldschmidt quells retirement rumors

Despite whispers of potential retirement, Goldschmidt has addressed those speculations head-on, affirming that he is not contemplating leaving the game anytime soon.

While the Yankees remain a prominent option, speculation has linked Goldschmidt to his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Additionally, reports have surfaced about interest from the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Seattle Mariners.

Without a concrete offer from the Yankees for the next season, uncertainty lingers over Goldschmidt’s future. At 38, he remains a coveted asset, and the decision on his next move will ultimately rest in his hands.

