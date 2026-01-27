MLB Rumors: Phillies could make big offseason move for two-time All-Star after losing Harrison Bader to Giants

The 2026 MLB offseason continues to heat up as teams scramble to fill key roster gaps. Harrison Bader’s decision to sign with the San Francisco Giants left the Philadelphia Phillies searching for a high-impact outfielder, reigniting speculation about potential acquisitions to strengthen their lineup.

Among the names circulating, Eugenio Suárez, a two-time All-Star and one of the game’s premier power hitters, has emerged as a top candidate to fill that void. The Phillies are reportedly seriously considering Suárez as they look to maintain their competitive edge in the NL East.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer highlighted the strategic fit: “The heat is on the Phillies to do something in response, and signing Suárez is arguably the best play they can make. He’s one of the best pure power hitters in the sport, so he and Citizens Bank Park would figure to be a dream matchup,” Rymer wrote.

Suárez’s 2025 season was a power surge

Suárez finished the 2025 MLB season with 49 home runs and over 120 RBIs across 159 games split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. On April 26, he became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game against the Atlanta Braves, a historic performance despite a team loss.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners looks on after hitting a grand slam. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Career achievements make him an attractive option

Since debuting with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Suárez has compiled 325 home runs, 1,434 hits, and a .240 career batting average over more than 5,800 at-bats with the Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, and Diamondbacks.

Multiple 30-homer seasons and clutch performances highlight his experience and ability to make an immediate impact, making him a logical target for the Phillies as they aim to rebound after Bader’s departure.