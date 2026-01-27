NY Yankees add former NY Mets prospect for much-needed pitching relief

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have been going at it all offseason long. After the 2025 MLB campaign left a sour taste in both Queens and the Bronx, each side is looking to right the ship in 2026. If they can do so while featuring players poached from their cross-town rivals, all the better.

Behind all the analytics and data both organizations sift through before making a move in MLB, the fact that a player can rub salt in the other New York team’s wounds definitely plays a role for both the Yankees and Mets.

In that regard, the Orange and Blue hold a clear advantage over the Bronx Bombers, featuring the likes of Juan Soto and Devin Williams on their roster for the 2026 campaign. The Mets are confident they have the upper hand over their neighbors, and that was clear with Carlos Mendoza’s warning to the Yankees after the latest offseason moves in Queens. Still, Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees don’t plan on falling far behind, as they have now acquired a former third-round selection of the Mets.

The Yankees have claimed right-handed pitcher (RHP) Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers. The move was announced by the Yankees on their social media, and the pitching addition could prove crucial as the Bronx Bombers face an injury-riddled rotation to start the 2026 MLB season.

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner

Hamel’s background

The 26-year-old reliever was selected with a third-round pick (81st overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Mets. A product out of Dallas Baptist University, the 6’2” pitcher hasn’t gotten many opportunities in the major leagues.

So far in his career, Hamel has only made one appearance (with the Mets on September 2025), in which he pitched one inning. During his lone outing, Hamel posted a 3.00 WHIP. Needless to say, the Yankees have much work to do with their latest waiver addition.

As Hamel joins the Yankees, he hopes to establish himself in a demanding environment like the AL East while entering a market as unforgiving as the Bronx. As for the club, the Pinstripes hope to find a diamond in the rough—all while sending a message to their disliked neighbors in Queens.