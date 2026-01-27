NBA Rumors: Warriors reportedly make a decision on Kuminga’s future ahead of trade deadline

For months, many NBA observers assumed Jonathan Kuminga’s tenure in Golden State Warriors was nearing its end, particularly after the forward reportedly requested a trade. However, the landscape shifted dramatically following Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury, which left the Warriors’ roster depleted mid-season.

With Butler sidelined, head coach Steve Kerr was forced to re-integrate Kuminga into the rotation to keep the team’s championship hopes alive. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, the Warriors’ front office has pivoted from its original plans for the 23-year-old forward.

“Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler’s right ACL tear,” Slater reported. “Prior to that injury, Kuminga was a $22.5 million wing rotting on the bench, having not seen the floor for 16 straight games. Without Butler, he’s back in the mix, scoring 30 points in 30 bench minutes before the injury”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Warriors are leaning toward keeping him, Kuminga is currently dealing with a hyperextended left knee suffered during the January 22 loss to the Mavericks. The franchise is hopeful he can return to the court quickly to prove his value before the deadline passes.

Jonathan Kuming in action against the Mavericks. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Slater further noted that internal discussions suggest Kuminga could see a significant increase in playing time after February 5—provided he remains on the roster. “There’s internal conversation that he’d get another crack at minutes post-deadline — if he’s still around. That has yet to be determined, though,” he added.

Advertisement

Kuminga’s injury outlook and potential return timeline

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors not interested in trading Jonathan Kuminga with a Western Conference team

Despite Kuminga’s reported desire for a fresh start elsewhere to secure consistent playing time, circumstances may keep him in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future. He showed flashes of his potential during a recent return against the Raptors, scoring 20 points in just 21 minutes off the bench.

Advertisement

However, the momentum was halted during the subsequent back-to-back against Dallas, where he played just nine minutes before exiting. An MRI later revealed a bone bruise in his left knee.

Kuminga has already missed the last two games against the Timberwolves, and the Warriors have not established a clear timeline for his return. The team stated he will be monitored daily, with a re-evaluation date expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timing is a setback for both the player, who needs minutes to solidify his value, and the Warriors, who desperately need someone to step in for the injured Butler. The next nine days will be decisive in determining if Kuminga stays in the Bay Area or is moved in a last-minute deal.