Barcelona star downgrades comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal: ‘It’s crazy’

The media’s rush to crown Lamine Yamal as the definitive successor to Lionel Messi at Barcelona finds little support within the locker room—despite the 18-year-old’s meteoric rise. Yamal recently made headlines by finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, trailing only winner Ousmane Dembele.

Manager Hansi Flick has personally taken it upon himself on more than one occasion to downplay those comparisons. Now, it was Dani Olmo’s turn to weigh in. Like Barcelona’s new No. 10, Olmo is coming off a goal-scoring performance in the 3-0 rout of Real Oviedo, a victory that allowed the club to maintain its slim one-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga.

During a press conference ahead of the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League League Phase against Copenhagen, Olmo was asked about the Messi-Yamal parallels. He made it clear that he finds it ‘crazy’ to compare any player to the Argentine legend.

“Lamine Yamal is on his own path and he knows it. Comparing any player to Messi is crazy,” Olmo stated during the press conference he shared this Tuesday with Hansi Flick. Beyond putting the brakes on the hasty comparison, Olmo was quick to highlight the virtues of the 18-year-old phenom.

Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal prior to a Barcelona game. (Getty Images)

“What he is giving us is incredible. He is very young, and what he will provide in the future will be even more. He is calm, he has a clear vision, and we are here to help him reach his potential. If he plays well, wins, and scores goals, it’s a collective success. In the end, we are all in this together,” he said, closing the subject.

Olmo believes he has room for improvement at Barcelona

Currently in his finest form since joining Barcelona, Dani Olmo expressed satisfaction with his contributions to the squad but remains convinced he can become even more influential. “I’m happy and satisfied, but not quite yet. I believe I can still bring out an even better version of myself,” he said.

“It’s true that I’ve had more continuity and better luck in front of the goal in recent matches, but I still believe I can improve in many aspects. The best part of the season is yet to come, and I want to keep training at my peak, keep playing, keep contributing, and bring joy to the fans,” he concluded.

Throughout this season, Olmo has made 24 appearances, tallying seven goals and three assists. Despite alternating between the starting XI and the bench, the former RB Leipzig midfielder has become a vital piece for Hansi Flick. He has developed excellent chemistry within a system that features the likes of Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Pedri, and Raphinha, proving to be essential even coming off the bench.

