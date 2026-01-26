AFC East star linked to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid’s Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season

The most recent NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly fell short of expectations across the franchise. Andy Reid was never able to fully get his team on track, especially after Patrick Mahomes suffered a devastating injury.

For that reason, it is imperative for this win-now group to strengthen every area that underperformed over the past year. Among them, the running game stands out, having been led primarily by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.

Insider Ryan Guthrie, via Pro Football Network, brought to light a long-standing interest from the Chiefs that they were unable to act on at the time. The player in question is one of the New York Jets’ biggest stars: Breece Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Chiefs know they need more juice in the backfield. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco aren’t enough,” Guthrie started. “Kansas City nearly traded for Breece Hall at the deadline, and the fit is obvious. His pass-catching ability gives Patrick Mahomes a dangerous outlet as Mahomes continues working back from injury. Hall could immediately rank among the league leaders in RB receiving production.”

Breece Hall, running back for the New York Jets

Advertisement

Hall’s 2025 numbers

In 2025, Breece Hall remained a cornerstone for the Jets, recording 1,065 rushing yards on 243 carries for a solid 4.4 average and 4 touchdowns. His dual-threat ability and explosiveness make him a perfect fit for Andy Reid’s creative scheme with the Chiefs, where he could alleviate pressure on Patrick Mahomes by serving as a high-volume playmaker in both the ground game and the short passing attack.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs’ AFC rival sets sights on Patrick Mahomes’ former coach after overlooking longtime Andy Reid assistant

Getting Mahomes back and rebuilding the offense

Heading into the 2026 season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are prioritizing Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a severe ACL and LCL tear, with the goal of having him back at 100% for Week 1.

Advertisement

After a frustrating 6-11 campaign in 2025, the front office is aggressively overhauling the roster, as reports suggest the Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Andy Reid to help Mahomes regain his championship form.

By integrating dynamic new playmakers and welcoming back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the organization aims to ensure the star QB returns to an elite supporting cast capable of sparking a new era of dominance.

Advertisement