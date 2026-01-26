Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes about who will take Chiefs playcalling duties with Eric Bieniemy back

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a new-yet-known era. With the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the hype is all the way back up for this offense. With questions about the future, head coach Andy Reid sent a message to Patrick Mahomes about how the playcalling will work from now on.

Per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports, Andy Reid says he will still be the one calling plays, but Reid also said he would delegate every now and then. “I’ve always mixed and matched there, and it has always been fairly productive,” Reid said.

We’ve seen this before, as in Super Bowl LIV, it was Bieniemy the one who called ‘Wasp’ after a talk with Patrick Mahomes. That sparked the comeback from a 10-point deficit against the 49ers.

Bieniemy and Reid are a simbiotic relationship

There’s no denying that Bieniemy is the one most benefitted from this relationship. Andy Reid’s legacy is set in stone, he is one of the best head coaches of all time. However, both parts are better with each other. Andy Reid was always regarded as the top coach who couldn’t win the big one, until Bieniemy came along and helped him get over the hump.

As for Bieniemy, everyone craved the day he left KC as he was supposed to be the next big offensive head coach. However, it didn’t pan out that way. He went to the Washington Commanders as an OC and was relieved after only one year. He went tp UCLA as the OC for a year, and in 2025, he was the Bears running back coach. Hence, Bieniemy post-Chiefs hasn’t been as much of a household name as many expected. Being back with Reid and Mahomes is the best for his career.

We can expect “Mahomes’ Magic” once again

The most magical, unstoppable version of Patrick Mahomes was with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Under Bieniemy, Mahomes won his two MVPs, had two 5,000-yard seasons, and led the league in passing TDs twice. During the five seasons where they worked together, Mahomes had a passer rating of 105 or better in four of them.

Mahomes never threw for less than 4,000 yards with Bieniemy, he did it twice in three years with Matt Nagy. Under Bieniemy’s playbook, Mahomes sent 37+ passing touchdowns in four of five years. With Nagy, Mahomes never cracked 30 touchdowns. We could see Mahomes’ best play come back if he recovers properly from the ACL tear he suffered in 2025.