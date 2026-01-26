Tigers reportedly target a coveted free agent intended by the NY Yankees, amid Tarik Skubal uncertainty

As the weeks pass, the start of the 2026 MLB season is approaching, and many teams are looking to get there in the best possible shape. The Detroit Tigers are one of them, and even with Tarik Skubal’s situation uncertain, they have set their sights on a former Red Sox free agent who is also being pursued by the New York Yankees.

According to the latest report from insider Jon Heyman via his X account, the player coveted by several teams—and who could eventually end up with the Tigers—is none other than Lucas Giolito.

While the Tigers have so far only shown strong interest in this talented player, the truth is that if they eventually reach a deal, he’d join his high school teammate Jack Flaherty on a strong pitching staff.

Giolito’s big 2025

In his 2025 campaign with the Boston Red Sox, Lucas Giolito delivered a solid performance that stabilized the top of the rotation. Across 26 starts, he posted a 10-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, demonstrating great consistency throughout the year. Over 145 innings pitched, Giolito recorded 121 strikeouts and finished the season with a 1.29 WHIP, marking a successful and productive year in Boston.

What’s next for Skubal?

As of late January 2026, Tarik Skubal is at a crossroads with the Detroit Tigers due to a record-breaking $13 million gap in their arbitration filings. While the two-time Cy Young winner is entering the final year of his contract, the New York Yankees have recently explored a blockbuster trade to pair him with Cody Bellinger. However, negotiations remain difficult as Detroit’s asking price for its ace is reportedly high, potentially costing “half the team” to finalize the deal.