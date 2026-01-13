NY Yankees linked to 3-time batting champion as Paul Goldschmid replacement with Cody Bellinger’s future unclear

The New York Yankees have spent much of the offseason in a holding pattern, waiting on clarity around Cody Bellinger and the likely departure of Paul Goldschmidt. While the roster remains competitive on paper, the lack of decisive movement has fueled concern as time begins to work against New York.

Goldschmidt’s situation appears increasingly straightforward. Age, late-season regression, and market dynamics point toward an exit, leaving the Yankees with uncertainty at first base despite the emergence of Ben Rice in 2025. Internally, there is still hesitation about committing fully to Rice as an everyday option.

According to a recent prediction from Anthony McCarron of SNY, New York may already be eyeing a different solution—one that would fundamentally reshape its offensive profile by targeting three-time batting champion Luis Arráez as a replacement for Goldschmidt.

Is Arráez the right offensive pivot for New York?

Arráez has built his career on elite contact skills rather than power, offering a sharp contrast to the Yankees’ traditional, home-run-driven identity. In McCarron’s analysis, the logic is rooted in balance rather than fireworks. “It might be worth adding a little contact to the homer-happy Yankees,” McCarron wrote, noting Arráez’s three batting titles and consistent ability to lead his league in hits.

Luis Arraez #4 of the Padres reacts during Game One of the NL Wild Card Series. Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

That skill set could provide lineup stability, particularly if New York loses Bellinger’s production. Arráez’s value lies in keeping innings alive and forcing pitchers to work, a quality the Yankees have occasionally lacked in high-leverage moments.

How would Arráez actually fit in the Yankees’ lineup?

Traditionally a leadoff hitter, Arráez may need to adapt in New York. The Yankees often prefer power at the top of the order, which could push Arráez into a lower lineup role focused on turning the order over rather than setting the tone.

In 2025, Arráez played 156 games, hitting .292 with 181 hits, eight home runs, and a near-league-average OPS+. His profile is clear: when his batting average dips, his overall impact declines sharply due to limited slugging. If New York commits to contact over power, it could signal a subtle but meaningful shift—one that may define how this offense evolves in 2026.

