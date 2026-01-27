Tom Brady, Raiders miss out on five-time Super Bowl–winning coach candidate to surprising AFC team

The Las Vegas Raiders are running out of head coaching candidates. Now, a five-time Super Bowl–winning coach has snubbed Tom Brady’s team in order to sign with a surprising AFC franchise.

There are only three teams left without a head coach, and the Raiders are one of them. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, they were hit with worrying news on Tuesday, as one of their top candidates decided to take his talents elsewhere.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Brian Daboll—who won five Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots—has decided to join the Tennessee Titans as offensive coordinator. That leaves the Raiders with one fewer option in their search.

The Raiders are running out of top options

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Brian Daboll was seriously considering joining the Titans, though a head coaching opportunity with the Raiders appeared more attractive on paper.

However, it seems either Tennessee made him a better offer or Las Vegas ultimately chose not to pursue him further. Daboll was widely viewed as a top candidate, especially given the possibility of reuniting with Tom Brady, with whom he won five Super Bowls in New England.

According to NFL Media, the Raiders interviewed Brian Daboll twice. Still, talks did not progress as expected, and he will now join forces with Robert Saleh in Tennessee.

The Titans are building a strong team

The Titans didn’t just land one of the league’s top offensive minds in Brian Daboll—they also hired Robert Saleh as head coach, whose defensive expertise is considered elite. That combination could make Tennessee a team to watch in 2026.

With Cam Ward at quarterback, the Titans showed improvement in 2025. Now, with a strong coaching staff, a promising signal-caller, and significant cap space heading into 2026, Tennessee could look very different next season.