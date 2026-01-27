Patriots HC Mike Vrabel shares crucial Drake Maye injury update ahead of Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX. However, the club has hit its fanbase with worrying news, as head coach Mike Vrabel has confirmed that Drake Maye is injured.

After Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos, it was revealed that Drake Maye was dealing with a shoulder injury. Mike Vrabel has now confirmed the news but declined to disclose the quarterback’s full status with two weeks remaining before the Super Bowl.

“This is a sport where there’s gonna be things that come up,” HC Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday, per Phil Perry. “We’ll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we’re required to.“

Will Drake Maye miss the Super Bowl?

As of today, it seems that Maye’s injury is not severe enough to sideline him for Super Bowl LX. He has two full weeks to rest and recover properly, and the Patriots are confident he will be fully ready to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

During the AFC Championship Game, Maye was more dangerous with his legs than with his arm. However, New England needs him to have more confidence in his throwing ability, as the Super Bowl is a completely different scenario that often depends heavily on quarterback performances.

If Maye is somehow not ready to play, the Patriots would be in serious trouble. Behind him is Joshua Dobbs, who—while a solid backup—has not played much this season. Much like the Broncos struggled with Jarrett Stidham, New England could face a similar situation if they are forced to rely on their backup for the first time all year.

