Pete Alonso issues bold ‘no hesitation’ message after joining Orioles from NY Mets

As the New York Mets continue their quiet offseason, all eyes are on Pete Alonso and his fresh start with the Baltimore Orioles. The slugger, coming off a standout season, has found a new home in Baltimore, securing a five-year, $155 million contract. With the Mets’ failure to offer him a deal once his market value skyrocketed, Alonso is ready to turn the page and join a new team with playoff aspirations.

In a press conference held Friday, Alonso revealed the peace he found with his decision. “For me, there was no hesitation at all,” Alonso said, speaking about his move to the Orioles under the guidance of new manager Craig Albernaz.

Having spent years in Queens, Alonso admitted it was strange to wear No. 25 with the Orioles, a number previously worn by Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. Nevertheless, the first baseman expressed a sense of relief and certainty in his choice.

“The free agency process, once that starts, you really don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Alonso said. “But you sit down, think about things, and as [the offseason] progressed… this partnership [with the Orioles] was head and shoulders above everybody else.”

Why Alonso’s move to the Orioles is significant for both sides

The Orioles‘ signing of Alonso represents a major commitment to further solidifying their offense. The slugger, coming off a season where he posted a .272/.334/.480 slash line and 29 home runs, will provide a potent bat to help push the Orioles deeper into the playoff race. With Kyle Schwarber’s recent deal setting the market for sluggers, Alonso’s arrival in Baltimore is expected to pay immediate dividends.

What does this mean for the Mets’ future?

For the Mets, the decision to not match the Orioles’ offer signals a shift in strategy, as they now focus on patching up their roster with fresh pieces. While the loss of Alonso stings, his departure leaves space for new faces, which may eventually define the Mets’ path for the 2026 season. With the first base position wide open, the Mets will have to explore other options, and the next steps in their rebuild are poised to unfold soon.

