NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares his lack of surprise about Pete Alonso’s transition to the Orioles

If you’re a fan of the New York Mets, you likely haven’t had the best news recently with the announcement of Pete Alonso‘s move outside New York to the Baltimore Orioles. Listening to Juan Soto, you might understand why his former teammates were not surprised by this turn of events.

Soto addressed Alonso‘s move to the Orioles for the upcoming season on El Padi TV. “Before the news came out, we already knew what was going to happen. Like I said, I always keep in contact with the team,” Soto revealed.

Despite having been the leader of the Mets for so long, Alonso didn’t reach an agreement with the New York franchise for 2026. Consequently, Soto now emerges as the centerpiece for the team moving into the next season.

Following his first season with the Mets, Soto is expected to generate significant buzz with his talent, although he has left some supporters questioning his value. This scrutiny arises as Soto became the highest-paid player in MLB history in 2024.

Juan Soto at bat against the Dodgers.

Soto’s comments on his relationship with Alonso

Soto made some comments on his relationship with Alonso emphasize the importance of trust among teammates, which often leads to success. When Soto discussed their relationship, it was evident why he adapted swiftly to the franchise’s dynamics.

“We got along well. Pete is a tremendous player and person, someone who genuinely cares about his team and always wants the best for it,“ Soto shared about Alonso, who is poised to start a new chapter in his career with a different team.

Soto’s thoughts about Francisco Lindor

Regarding his collaboration with Francisco Lindor, the Mets are positioning Soto and Lindor as the franchise’s cornerstones for the next MLB season. Soto commented on their rapport and how well they connect.

“I get along well with Lindor. He’s a tremendous ball player and a great person, always happy and cheerful in the clubhouse,” Soto remarked about his teammate, highlighting the positive atmosphere they share at the Mets.

