Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares his lack of surprise about Pete Alonso’s transition to the Orioles

The New York Mets were unable to secure Pete Alonso for the upcoming MLB season, as he is now set to play with the Baltimore Orioles. Addressing this development, Juan Soto shared his thoughts with the media.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets rounds the bases.
© Daniel Bartel/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets rounds the bases.

If you’re a fan of the New York Mets, you likely haven’t had the best news recently with the announcement of Pete Alonso‘s move outside New York to the Baltimore Orioles. Listening to Juan Soto, you might understand why his former teammates were not surprised by this turn of events.

Soto addressed Alonso‘s move to the Orioles for the upcoming season on El Padi TV. “Before the news came out, we already knew what was going to happen. Like I said, I always keep in contact with the team,” Soto revealed.

Despite having been the leader of the Mets for so long, Alonso didn’t reach an agreement with the New York franchise for 2026. Consequently, Soto now emerges as the centerpiece for the team moving into the next season.

Advertisement

Following his first season with the Mets, Soto is expected to generate significant buzz with his talent, although he has left some supporters questioning his value. This scrutiny arises as Soto became the highest-paid player in MLB history in 2024.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets at bat

Juan Soto at bat against the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Soto’s comments on his relationship with Alonso

Soto made some comments on his relationship with Alonso emphasize the importance of trust among teammates, which often leads to success. When Soto discussed their relationship, it was evident why he adapted swiftly to the franchise’s dynamics.

MLB Rumors: NY Mets willing to trade ‘highly coveted’ player but declare two stars untouchable

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Mets willing to trade ‘highly coveted’ player but declare two stars untouchable

We got along well. Pete is a tremendous player and person, someone who genuinely cares about his team and always wants the best for it, Soto shared about Alonso, who is poised to start a new chapter in his career with a different team.

Advertisement

Soto’s thoughts about Francisco Lindor

Regarding his collaboration with Francisco Lindor, the Mets are positioning Soto and Lindor as the franchise’s cornerstones for the next MLB season. Soto commented on their rapport and how well they connect.

I get along well with Lindor. He’s a tremendous ball player and a great person, always happy and cheerful in the clubhouse,” Soto remarked about his teammate, highlighting the positive atmosphere they share at the Mets.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think Soto can lead the Mets to the World Series title next season?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Mets' Soto, Lindor reportedly experienced ‘chilly’ locker‑room dynamic during 2025 MLB season
MLB

NY Mets' Soto, Lindor reportedly experienced ‘chilly’ locker‑room dynamic during 2025 MLB season

Juan Soto teams up with MLB superstars for special Home Run Derby showdown in Miami
MLB

Juan Soto teams up with MLB superstars for special Home Run Derby showdown in Miami

Juan Soto reportedly reveals how many games the Mets will let him play in the Dominican Republic
MLB

Juan Soto reportedly reveals how many games the Mets will let him play in the Dominican Republic

Christian Watson injury update: Packers get positive news on the WR after Micah Parsons’ setback
NFL

Christian Watson injury update: Packers get positive news on the WR after Micah Parsons’ setback

Better Collective Logo