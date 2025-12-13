MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face critical choice between Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker

The New York Yankees are deep in offseason deliberations, weighing how to reconfigure their outfield before Opening Day. Veteran slugger Cody Bellinger remains a top target as the team balances performance, cost, and roster fit. After a .272/.334/.480 slash line and 29 home runs in 2025, Bellinger has proven he can still deliver despite shifting his approach at the plate since his 2019 NL MVP season.

While Bellinger continues to draw attention, the Yankees have explored alternative options, including Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs. Tucker’s strong hitting profile has sparked debate among analysts about who represents the better value for New York. To MLB.com’s David Schoenfield, the answer hinges on more than raw numbers.

“Tucker is the better hitter, no doubt,“ Schoenfield said. “Bellinger is a different hitter now, focusing on contact rather than pure exit velocity, but he has made it work. He’s the superior fielder and a better runner, and at perhaps half the price it will take to sign Tucker, he holds strong value for the Yankees.”

Should the Yankees re-sign Cody Bellinger or pursue Kyle Tucker?

The decision is complicated by roster depth. With Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham already in the mix, plus Grisham returning from injury, New York must carefully consider positional overlap. Dominguez could be used as a trade piece if a deal for Bellinger falls through, but retaining him may also influence the final choice.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs hits a home run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Analysts note that Bellinger’s defensive and baserunning skills could tilt the scales, providing a versatile option at a lower cost than Tucker. While both players carry age-related risk—Bellinger will turn 31 mid-season—the Yankees appear to value his combination of experience, athleticism, and clubhouse leadership.

As free agency unfolds, New York’s decision on Bellinger could define the trajectory of its outfield for the 2026 season, influencing subsequent moves and potential trades leading up to spring training.

