MLB Rumors: NY Mets show strong interest in Cody Bellinger after Pete Alonso exit

The New York Mets are entering the 2026 season with a major roster question after losing Pete Alonso, leaving a gap that demands immediate attention. In response, the organization has set its sights on Cody Bellinger, a player whose combination of power and defensive skill makes him one of the most coveted free agents in MLB.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Mets are “very interested” in bringing the outfielder to Queens, a move that could reshape their lineup and challenge the Yankees’ hold on one of their top players.

Acquiring Cody Bellinger will be no easy task. His standout 2025 season with the New York Yankees showed he can be a key contributor in any lineup, making him a highly sought-after player and a difficult asset for New York to let go.

Bellinger’s 2025 season with the Yankees reinforced his value. In 152 games, he hit 28 home runs, 25 doubles, and drove in 98 RBIs, posting an OPS of .813. Feinsand also noted that other teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Toronto Blue Jays could enter the mix, highlighting the competitive market for the free agent.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single. Al Bello/Getty Images

Probable impact of Cody Bellinger for the NY Mets

The Mets see Bellinger as a player capable of filling the offensive void left by Alonso while strengthening their defensive alignment. According to agent Scott Boras, “Great players look at Red if they take a powerful bat out of their lineup… the need for center field is a giant step toward the playoffs.”

With other elite free agents like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and Munetaka Murakami on the market, Bellinger’s potential signing could define the Mets’ offseason strategy and establish them as serious contenders for the 2026 World Series.

The Mets’ pursuit of Bellinger underscores their commitment to remaining competitive after Alonso’s exit. All eyes will be on the negotiations as New York aims to strengthen its roster and position itself as a frontrunner in the NL East.

