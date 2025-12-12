Pete Alonso breaks silence, shares emotional message to NY Mets fans after Orioles deal

Pete Alonso said goodbye to the New York Mets with an emotional message posted just one day after officially joining the Baltimore Orioles. The longtime face of the franchise used Instagram to thank fans, teammates, and staff as he closed the door on seven memorable seasons in Queens.

In his message, Alonso reflected on what it meant to play in New York and how deeply the experience shaped him both personally and professionally. He emphasized how the city’s expectations pushed him to compete at the highest level every day. The first baseman also highlighted the bond he built with fans, crediting their intensity for fueling some of his biggest moments.

The farewell followed a significant move for Alonso, who signed a five-year, $155 million deal with Baltimore as the Orioles continue their aggressive offseason push.

Alonso’s message

Alonso opened his message with a simple but powerful note: “New York, thank you.” He added that his time with the Mets would stay with him forever, writing: “These last few years have shaped me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. This city demands your best and I’m proud to look back knowing I gave everything I had into earning the privilege of wearing that jersey.”

Pete Alonso #20 with the Mets congratulates pitcher Edwin Díaz #39. Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images

He went on to thank the teammates, coaches, trainers, and staff members who played a role in his development. “I’ve been blessed with incredible teammates, coaches, trainers, staff, and countless people who helped shape me into the player and man I am today,” Alonso wrote, noting that he was “forever grateful” for everyone who challenged and supported him along the way.

Alonso also praised Mets fans for their passion, writing: “Thank you for the passion. Thank you for the love. Even the tough love that comes with playing for New York.” He described the atmosphere at Citi Field as electric and said the crowd’s energy made him better.

How Alonso leaves Queens and what Baltimore gains

Alonso’s deal with Baltimore adds significant power to an Orioles lineup already stacked with young talent. The Mets, meanwhile, chose not to submit a formal offer, effectively allowing their star slugger to walk at a pivotal moment for the franchise.

The five-time All-Star exits New York after one of the best seasons of his career. He posted a .272/.347/.524 slash line with an NL-leading 41 doubles and 38 home runs, earning the first Silver Slugger of his career. His consistency and durability made him one of MLB’s premier power hitters.

Alonso’s departure came just a day after Edwin Díaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers, giving the Mets another major offseason storyline as they reshape their roster.