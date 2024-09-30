Trending topics:
Pete Rose passes away at 83: What position did the MLB’s all-time hits leader play?

Widely recognized as one of the greats in MLB history, Pete Rose will be remembered as a legend, boasting more than three World Series titles and numerous awards playing in multiple position as the all-time hits leader. However, his career was also marred by controversy, adding a complex chapter to his legacy.

Pete Rose attends "Charlie Hustle & The Matter Of Pete Rose" World Premiere At The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pete Rose attends "Charlie Hustle & The Matter Of Pete Rose" World Premiere At The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

Pete Rose passed away at 83, but his legacy in MLB will live on. He won numerous awards and set records that still stand today, records that are highly unlikely to be broken by any player. The former Reds, Phillies, and Expos star achieved feats that cement his place among the game’s legends.

One of the most memorable aspects of Pete Rose’s MLB career was his versatility on the field. During his early years with the Cincinnati Reds, he started at second base before moving to right field. Rose also played as a left fielder, right fielder, third baseman, and first baseman, making him the only player to earn multiple All-Star appearances at multiple positions.

Pete Rose wasn’t just versatile in terms of fielding positions; he was also a special hitter, capable of batting both right-handed and left-handed. This switch-hitting ability was a key factor in his rise to legendary status and helped him establish one of his most iconic records: the all-time hits leader.

Rose’s career was filled with countless accolades, but one of his most significant achievements came during his time with the Cincinnati Reds, the team that would make him a legend. He won three World Series titles (two with Reds), solidifying his place in baseball history.

How many hits did Pete Rose have in his career?

According to the stats, Pete Rose recorded a total of 4,256 hits, playing in the majors from 1963 to 1986. Only one other player has surpassed the 4,000-hit mark: Ty Cobb. Notably, none of the top 10 hit leaders are still active; they’ve all retired.

What other all-time records does Pete Rose hold?

In addition to being the all-time hits leader, Pete Rose is also the all-time leader in games played, with 3,562 professional appearances in MLB. He remains the all-time leader in at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215), and outs (10,328).

