Phillies reportedly scouting Mets’ Freddy Peralta to support Bryce Harper ahead of trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Bryce Harper, are active in the market and would not rule out the arrival of Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and teams are quickly looking to finalize key additions. One of them is the Philadelphia Phillies, who, according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, are closely monitoring New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta as a potential addition to support Bryce Harper in the short term.

“Over the weekend, they had a scout in New York who saw Freddy Peralta pitch — along with other potential Mets targets,” Gelb revealed. Additionally, the reporter noted that the Phillies are also closely monitoring Clay Holmes’ rehabilitation process.

Philadelphia sit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but their pitching inconsistencies have prevented them from achieving even better results. Perhaps, the potential arrival of Freddy Peralta could be a solution to that issue.

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Harper reacts to potential additions to the team

Bryce Harper continues to be the heart and soul of this team, recording a .252 batting average, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and an .850 OPS. However, he understands that certain reinforcements are needed.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies waves at fans before a game.

“Organizationally, I haven’t talked to anybody about it,” he said to Matt Gelb, when asked about the trade deadline. “So I don’t know. I mean, I think everybody knows kind of what we need, right? I mean everybody in here knows what we want.

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“Everybody in baseball kind of knows what we need. So there’s players out there that are available, and I think we have a good opportunity to go get the guys we need. If that’s the bullpen, if that’s in our lineup, if that’s a starting pitcher. You guys know what our five spot’s looked like all year. I think we’re 14 and something …”

Peralta could be the key piece for the Phillies

Adding Freddy Peralta would give the Phillies a battle-tested right-hander capable of immediately locking down the back of their rotation for a late-season playoff push. Though his raw numbers with the Mets this season—a 5–8 record, 4.05+ ERA, and 104 strikeouts across 20 starts—don’t fully reflect his ceiling, Peralta’s raw swing-and-miss ability remains top-tier.

His knack for racking up strikeouts would provide high-upside depth behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, giving Philadelphia the reliable, high-octane starter they desperately need down the stretch.

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Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

A few days until the trade deadline

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be until then that teams must finalize their transactions to strengthen their rosters for the final stretch of the season and, eventually, the playoffs.