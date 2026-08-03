Jose Soriano trade to Blue Jays: What does Toronto’s starting rotation look like now?

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Jose Soriano leaves the Los Angeles Angels to join the Toronto Blue Jays.

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams continue to make moves. According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan on X, the Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels, adding him to a strong starting rotation headlined by Dylan Cease.

Manager John Schneider also has Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer as key members of his starting rotation. Now, Soriano brings his experience from the West Coast to a team looking to get its season back on track.

It is worth noting that the Blue Jays also traded right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs. Can one of last season’s World Series finalists still secure a spot in the upcoming MLB playoffs?

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Soriano’s numbers with the Angels

Before making his move to Toronto, Jose Soriano solidified himself as a true cornerstone of the Los Angeles Angels’ rotation. Armed with a high-octane arm capable of touching triple digits, the Dominican right-hander showcased elite stuff and immense presence on the mound.

José Soriano #59 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the first inning.

Prior to the trade, he anchored the pitching staff by compiling a 9–6 record alongside a 3.29 ERA, racking up 127 strikeouts and registering a 1.25 WHIP to cap off a dominant stretch in Anaheim.

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What did the Blue Jays send in exchange for Jose Soriano?

The Blue Jays acquired a powerful right-handed arm in Soriano, who will likely play a major role during this stretch of the season. In return, three players were sent to the Anaheim team.

Jeff Passan revealed on X: “The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN.”

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What’s next for Toronto?

Sitting dead last in the high-rent AL East, time is rapidly running out for the Toronto Blue Jays as they look to turn a frustrating campaign around. With just 51 games remaining on the schedule, the margin for error is razor-thin if they hope to mount a late-season rally and climb back into playoff contention.

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The uphill battle begins immediately in Houston, where Toronto enters Daikin Park for a high-pressure series against the Astros, needing every win they can grab to spark an urgent post-trade deadline resurgence.