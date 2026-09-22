Pirates’ Paul Skenes attributes 2026 struggles to World Baseball Classic workload

The Pittsburgh Pirates officially fell short of securing a postseason spot, concluding a frustrating 2026 campaign in which even cornerstone ace Paul Skenes was unable to replicate his dominant form.

Expectations were sky-high for Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into the 2026 campaign. But after falling short of the postseason, Pittsburgh is already turning its focus toward 2027. Reflecting on his down year, the ace right-hander attributed his struggles to the accelerated ramp-up required for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“The World Baseball Classic forced me to accelerate my physical preparation, and I couldn’t perform the routine that made me the best pitcher in the league,” Skenes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A primary factor in Skenes’ regression was a notable dip in fastball velocity, which dropped from an average of 98.1 mph down to 96.8 mph. Skenes pointed directly to the disrupted offseason routine following Team USA’s loss to Venezuela in the WBC championship game as the main culprit behind the lost tick on his heater.

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Skenes isn’t the only star who appeared to suffer a WBC hangover. Other key members of Team USA have experienced midseason hitches, including the New York Yankees Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, whose recent injury update from manager Aaron Boone offered little optimism as several high-profile clubs—including the New York Mets—watch their playoff hopes slip away.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches.

Skenes’ struggles this season

Beyond the velocity decline, several key metrics that previously established Skenes as one of baseball’s premier starters—and the subject of trade speculation—took a step back this season.

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Opposing hitters capitalized on his reduced fastball command and decreased sharp break on secondary offerings, resulting in higher contact rates and increased damage early in outings.

Skenes endured a noticeable regression across his 2026 campaign with the Pirates, finishing with a 10–11 record and a 3.91 ERA. On a positive note, the 24-year-old remained durable, making 31 starts and racking up 192 strikeouts over 168 innings.

Key takeaways

Paul Skenes attributed his 2026 pitching struggles to his accelerated World Baseball Classic preparation.

attributed his 2026 pitching struggles to his accelerated World Baseball Classic preparation. His average fastball velocity declined significantly, dropping from 98.1 mph down to 96.8 mph .

down to . The right-hander finished the regular season with a 10–11 record and a 3.91 ERA.

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