NY Yankees trade Camilo Doval to Pirates ahead of MLB trade deadline, thinking about short-term future

With the remainder of the season in mind, the New York Yankees have traded Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates in an intriguing move ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is getting closer, and moves continue to take place. In this case, the New York Yankees are at the center of attention after sending Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for two intriguing prospects.

“Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN,” the insider Jeff Passan revealed via X. Jon Heyman also reported that the players joining Aaron Boone’s roster are Luis Cruz and Omar Alfonzo.

The Yankees were recently linked to catcher Hunter Goodman, suggesting that their moves may not be finished in the Bronx. What is the missing piece they need to become true contenders?

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Doval’s numbers in the Bronx

Prior to being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline, Camilo Doval posted a 3–1 record with a 4.54 ERA, 109 career saves, and 44 appearances for the New York Yankees in 2026. Despite his ERA struggles in New York, the Pirates significantly bolster their bullpen with this acquisition, gaining a high-octane arm with proven All-Star closer experience and elite raw stuff.

Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Seattle Mariners.

Pittsburgh is betting that a change of scenery—moving him away from Yankee Stadium, where he struggled—will help unlock his dominant form and provide much-needed stability for their late-inning high-leverage situations.

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The Yankees are already thinking about the future

By acquiring Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz from Pittsburgh, the Yankees successfully shed a struggling reliever while bolstering the depth and upside of their minor league system. Alfonzo—ranked as the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect—adds high-upside power, a patient plate approach, and defensive versatility as a catcher/first baseman, while Cruz offers raw potential as a young Dominican Summer League outfielder.

Taking back two developing pieces for an underperforming veteran allows New York’s farm system to reload with long-term organizational talent without sacrificing immediate flexibility.