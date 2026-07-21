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NY Yankees forced to face Pirates twice on the same day after weather setback

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates were scheduled to play Tuesday, but after a weather setback, plans changed.

Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees is tagged out.
© Caleb Bowlin/Getty ImagesTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees is tagged out.

Fans planning to head to Yankee Stadium for Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will need to adjust their plans, as the second game of the series has been rained out.

MLB announced the postponement of Tuesday’s game due to heavy rain in the New York area. According to reports, including from the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with Game 1 starting at 1:05 p.m. ET and Game 2 following at 7:05 p.m. ET.

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While weather delays are an inevitable part of a grueling 162-game season, the Yankees enter Wednesday holding the series upper hand after taking Monday’s opener 8–5, fueled by a monster two-homer night from Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Monday’s opener also featured a heated eighth-inning incident where the benches cleared following an exchange between Jose Caballero and Pirates reliever Dennis Santana, adding an extra layer of tension heading into Wednesday’s day-night twin bill.

NY Yankees’ postponed games in the regular season

Weather postponements have been relatively rare for New York this season, marking just their second rained-out contest of the year. Unusually, however, both postponements forced the Yankees into playing doubleheaders twice in less than a week.

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Just days prior, New York split a split doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping Game 1 8–2 before bouncing back for a 2–1 victory in the nightcap. The Yankees hope that experience works in their favor as they aim to wrap up a series win over Pittsburgh.

The Pirates, meanwhile, are well-versed in day-night doubleheaders, with Wednesday marking their third of the month following previous twin bills against the Milwaukee Brewers (a sweep for Pittsburgh) and the Cleveland Guardians (a split).

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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