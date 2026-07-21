NY Yankees’ Jose Caballero explains benches-clearing incident after Pirates dispute

Jose Caballero explained the benches-clearing incident between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates after Dennis Santana took issue with his use of MLB's pitch timer rules.

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates saw tensions flare late in Tuesday night’s matchup at Yankee Stadium after an exchange involving Jose Caballero and reliever Dennis Santana led to both benches briefly emptying. The confrontation followed Caballero’s eighth-inning at-bat, where his deliberate use of the pitch timer once again became a talking point.

“If you get frustrated, I’m winning,” Caballero said after the game, via MLB.com. “For me, it’s a battle in the box. I’m trying to win the battle. If you’re not concentrating 100%, I think I’m winning.”

The incident began after home-plate umpire Paul Clemons waved off a pitch earlier in the at-bat. Caballero eventually grounded into an inning-ending double play, but as the play concluded, Santana confronted him near first base, prompting players from both teams to leave their dugouts before the situation was quickly defused.

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Why did the Yankees and Pirates benches clear?

Santana explained that his frustration centered on the pace of the at-bat rather than anything personal toward Caballero. “It was the game speed. I’m not used to that,” Santana said. “People waiting too much at home plate; it frustrated me a little bit. With baseball, you have to be quick. It’s nothing against him. It’s just a game. I got caught up in the game.”

Jose Caballero #72 of the Yankees is restrained after an altercation against the Pirates. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

According to Santana, his message to Caballero was simply that he shouldn’t take so long to get set in the batter’s box. Caballero later said he couldn’t hear exactly what Santana was saying during the exchange.

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Aaron Boone defends Jose Caballero’s approach

Manager Aaron Boone backed his infielder after the game. “It’s a weird timing thing for guys,” Boone said. “When not a lot of guys do it, it can catch you off guard a little bit. Frankly, I think more guys should explore it. That way, you take the pitcher out of having all the ability to disrupt timing.”