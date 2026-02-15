Promising injury update for Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate ahead of new season

The Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning champions of Major League Baseball, are generating heightened expectations among their fanbase as they aim to defend their title. With Shohei Ohtani leading the charge, the Dodgers are relying on current roster players and the recovery of those on the injured list to bolster their campaign.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, utility player Kike Hernandez is making significant strides in his recovery and is expected to begin swinging soon. Reports suggest the Dodgers anticipate his return by midseason, which could provide a crucial boost to their roster depth at a pivotal time.

Doug McKain from Dodgers Nation reports that Hernandez is consistently progressing towards his comeback, aiming to reintegrate into the team seamlessly and contribute effectively during the latter part of the season. His return could be instrumental in ensuring the Dodgers maintain their competitive edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Hernandez projected to return midseason and Max Muncy disclosed his reasoning for remaining with the Dodgers despite more lucrative offers, the franchise seems poised to maintain a formidable roster, continuing their dominance from the past two years.

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Advertisement

Mets claim Dodgers’ former player

The Dodgers, while focused on championship aspirations, were unable to retain catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets for the upcoming season. McKain reported that the Dodgers could not make any moves to retain Rortvedt in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reportedly takes on a new role in the team with Cy Young expectations for 2026

Although Rortvedt did not significantly impact the Dodgers’ roster last season, his performance was commendable. In 18 games, he posted a .224 batting average, with one home run, four RBIs, and a .636 OPS over 49 at-bats.

Advertisement

Rortvedt looks forward to making a notable impact with the Mets or another team next season, eager to seize any opportunities to prove his value and potentially play a pivotal role in his new team’s success.

SurveyCan Hernandez help the Dodgers to defend their title once he recovers? Can Hernandez help the Dodgers to defend their title once he recovers? already voted 0 people

Advertisement