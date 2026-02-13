Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reportedly takes on a new role in the team with Cy Young expectations for 2026

The reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are already looking ahead to the next MLB season, when they will try to defend their crown behind Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar now embraces a different internal dynamic within the club while keeping one major objective in sight: entering the Cy Young Award conversation. Expectations inside the organization remain sky high.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN confirmed that Ohtani will be able to operate as a two-way player from the beginning of the new slate. Gonzalez relayed comments from manager Dave Roberts, who made it clear the bar is lofty. Roberts said it is fair to expect Ohtani to factor into Cy Young discussions.

Ohtani did not open the 2025 season as an active pitcher because he was still recovering from a UCL injury, but he proved extremely effective once he returned to the mound. Across 14 regular-season starts, he went 1 1 with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.90 FIP. During the postseason, he logged a 4.43 ERA in 20.1 innings, and many around the league believe the 31-year-old can climb even higher now that he is healthy.

What Ohtani will do to compete all season

For Roberts, spring training represents a crucial window for Ohtani and the rest of the roster to guarantee they are strong enough to survive a 162-game marathon. The manager explained that he is prepared to use the full six weeks to bring everyone up to speed. After two exhausting years, the Dodgers prefer a measured buildup rather than pushing too hard too soon.

It is almost impossible to bet against Ohtani, and seeing him in the Cy Young race would surprise absolutely no one. Still, there are players around the MLB who question just how dominant he truly is, arguing that facing him might not be as overwhelming as the spotlight suggests. That tension adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming campaign.

The voice that downplays Ohtani

First, it is worth remembering the most recent Fall Classic, when the Toronto Blue Jays pushed the Dodgers to the limit before losing the series in seven games. While Los Angeles was labeled a dream team, Toronto responded with resilience, including an unforgettable 18-inning marathon in Game 3. The champions ultimately prevailed, but the challenge was real.

Ohtani, both on the mound and at the plate, dominated headlines throughout that matchup, delivering three home runs, drawing nine walks, and pitching in two contests. Despite the impact, not everyone in the Blue Jays clubhouse walked away in awe. In an interview with Yancen Pujols, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admitted they respected the opponent but did not see Ohtani as unhittable, offering a reminder that even superstars are viewed differently from the batter’s box.