Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offers bold take on Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani

The Toronto Blue Jays came up just short in the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-3 series. While the Dodgers were celebrated as a “dream team,” the Blue Jays managed to challenge them at key moments, including an 18-inning marathon in Game 3.

Shohei Ohtani, as both pitcher and hitter, made headlines throughout the series, contributing three home runs, nine walks, and pitching in two games. Despite the attention he received, not everyone on the Blue Jays was impressed with the two-way star.

In an exclusive interview with Yancen Pujols, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. expressed his thoughts on facing Ohtani. “We knew we were up against the ‘dream team’ and everyone had us as massive underdogs. People were already calling it, swept 1-2-3-4, done. But honestly? Shohei Ohtani wasn’t that tough to hit,” Guerrero said in Spanish.

Guerrero highlights tougher opponent

While Guerrero downplayed Ohtani’s pitching, he praised Yoshinobu Yamamoto, noting that the Blue Jays struggled far more against him. Guerrero emphasized that Ohtani, despite the hype, did not present the same level of challenge.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Personal performance vs. Ohtani

Guerrero went 1-for-5 against Ohtani, striking out once and walking once. That lone hit, however, was impactful—a two-run homer in Game 4 that helped the Blue Jays secure a 6-2 win. Outside of that swing, Guerrero admitted he didn’t have much success against the Dodgers’ standout.

