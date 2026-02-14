Max Muncy reveals why he didn’t chase a bigger offer and chose to stay with the Dodgers

Max Muncy recently made it clear why he chose not to pursue better offers from other MLB teams and instead accepted what the Los Angeles Dodgers put on the table, saying his decision was rooted in loyalty to his teammates and his hunger to win more championships.

It was Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports who asked Muncy about his recent extension. “Part of me and who I am as a person and how I was raised, I like to be loyal to people. This organization took a chance on me when I was out of baseball, basically. That meant a lot to me. They stuck with me when things were going bad. They’ve never wavered on me at all. That means a lot to me in itself, and it’s just a place I’m very comfortable.”

Last MLB season, Muncy posted a .243 batting average with the Dodgers. He ranked 11th on the team in batting average and sixth in home runs. He also admitted that his family feels comfortable as long as he is playing in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muncy knows he could have made more money

Family comfort was a key factor in Muncy’s decision to remain with the Dodgers and accept the recently agreed-upon $7 million for the 2027 season, which also includes a $10 million club option for 2028. That comes after he is set to earn the remaining $10 million on his contract for the upcoming 2026 season.

Advertisement

“My family’s comfortable here. We have a chance to win every single year. That’s why I play this game. I want to win. Obviously you make money in this game, but that’s not why I play. I play because I want to win. It’s the competitive fire that I want to go out and win as much as I can. That to me is worth more than money.”

Advertisement

see also End of an era: Nick Castellanos’ jersey number claimed by new Phillies figure

Muncy understands he likely could have secured a richer deal elsewhere. According to Spotrac, his market value was projected at $14 million per year, double what the Dodgers are paying him for 2027, and he could have realistically landed a two-year deal worth close to $30 million.

Advertisement

“I know I’m leaving money on the table, but I’m more than OK with that because I wouldn’t be OK with myself trying to chase money somewhere else watching this team win and I’m on the sidelines. That’s just not who I am. I would rather win. Another component to it is just the relationships I’ve built here. Like I was just saying, I like to be loyal and my relationships mean a lot.”

“I’ve created such a relationship with the staff, the front office, the coaches, the medical and training staff, the clubhouse guys. I just don’t want to create that somewhere else. Being here for my entire career at this point would mean the world to me, and this gives me the chance to do that.”

Advertisement