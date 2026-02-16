Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts confirms absence of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate for Opening Day

As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, their focus is singular and resolute: defend the title and secure a historic three-peat. This mission drove key offseason acquisitions such as Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker. However, the looming potential absences at the season’s start have introduced an air of uncertainty as they contemplate missing players, including a key Shohei Ohtani teammate.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Tommy Edman will miss the Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks this March. “He took swings from both sides a couple of days ago and did some light jogging, but he’s not ready for the start of camp. Tommy definitely won’t be available for Opening Day,” Roberts revealed to the media.

This absence deprives the Dodgers of a pivotal contributor to their last two World Series victories, known for his critical home runs and RBIs during the regular season, underscored by his postseason batting line of .274/.303/.435/.739 across the 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Ohtani’s teammate will have to delay his season debut with the Dodgers in his third consecutive year with the team, the organization now faces the challenge of identifying suitable replacements for the various positions Edman plays.

Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up.

Advertisement

Potential candidates to fill Edman’s role

Despite receiving encouraging news about Ohtani’s teammate ahead of the new season, Roberts is tasked with finding the optimal replacement for the versatile roles once filled by Edman upon his return.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reportedly takes on a new role in the team with Cy Young expectations for 2026

Candidates such as Miguel Rojas, newcomer Hyeseong Kim, and prospect Alex Freeland are on Roberts’ radar as potential replacements. The upcoming spring training games will provide a crucial opportunity to assess and identify the best fit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ohtani is set for the Opening Day roster; however, his participation hinges on the outcomes of the World Baseball Classic in early March, which could affect his availability.

SurveyCan Edman come back at his fullest to help the Dodgers to defend their World Series title? Can Edman come back at his fullest to help the Dodgers to defend their World Series title? already voted 0 people

Advertisement