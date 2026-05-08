Phillies’ Andrew Painter makes blunt admission about predictable pitching after Athletics loss

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Andrew Painter made a blunt admission after a tough outing in a 12-1 loss to the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a heavy setback on Thursday, falling 12-1 to the Athletics. Rookie starter Andrew Painter, one of the organization’s top prospects, was hit hard throughout the game and struggled to find consistency on the mound as Oakland’s lineup capitalized early and often.

After Bryce Harper addressed Phillies’ surge under Don Mattingly, the right-hander offered a candid assessment of his performance and ongoing struggles against major league hitters. “I think I’m throwing pretty predictable pitches and they’re obviously seeing it well,” Painter said after the game.

Painter was tagged for eight earned runs on seven hits across 3 2/3 innings, allowing three home runs in a difficult outing that dropped his record to 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA.

Advertisement

The Athletics jumped on Painter immediately, scoring multiple runs in the opening innings and never letting Philadelphia recover. Despite being given the option to exit earlier in the game, Painter chose to continue pitching through the third inning before finishing his outing in the fourth.

"I think I'm throwing pretty predictable pitches and they're obviously seeing it well."



Andrew Painter on his recent struggles. | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/CutWHMNCqi — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 8, 2026

Athletics capitalize early as Painter struggles with fastball execution

Athletics’ offense set the tone quickly, starting with Nick Kurtz reaching base to extend his on-base streak before Shea Langeliers launched a two-run home run. The Athletics continued to build momentum, with Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson also contributing long balls as part of a dominant offensive performance.

Advertisement

Painter’s fastball issues were once again a major factor. His four-seam and sinker velocity remain above league average, but hitters have consistently made solid contact, entering the game with strong numbers against his primary pitches.

The Phillies’ offense struggled to respond, with Kyle Schwarber providing the only bright spot via a solo home run. Athletics starter J.T. Ginn controlled the game with eight strong innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight batters.

Phillies look to regroup as Painter continues development

Despite the loss, Philadelphia has played better baseball in recent weeks under interim manager Don Mattingly, dropping to 17-21 but remaining competitive in most games during that stretch. However, Painter’s development remains a key storyline for the organization as they look to stabilize their rotation.

Advertisement

SurveyWhat should the Phillies do with Andrew Painter? What should the Phillies do with Andrew Painter? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With opposing hitters adjusting quickly to his pitch patterns, the focus now shifts to how Painter and the coaching staff can refine his approach moving forward. The Phillies will return home Friday to open a series against the Colorado Rockies as they attempt to bounce back from the setback.