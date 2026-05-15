Don Mattingly addresses Red Sox signaling tactics after Phillies’ win at Fenway Park

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly addressed unusual in-game tactics from the Boston Red Sox following Thursday night’s 3-1 victory at Fenway Park, where Philadelphia secured its fourth win in five games, during a stretch when Ranger Suarez reacted after facing Phillies for first time since joining Red Sox.

After the game, Mattingly discussed moments in which Red Sox players appeared to be signaling hitters from second base, though he made it clear the Phillies never allowed the situation to become a distraction. “We obviously saw it and been around enough to know that some of it’s real, some of it’s just to make you think they know something,” Mattingly told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies remained composed throughout the game and relied on strong pitching performances from Jesus Luzardo and Jhoan Duran while Kyle Schwarber delivered the decisive home run late in the contest.

Advertisement

Don Mattingly explains Phillies’ reaction during game

Mattingly said the Phillies coaching staff monitored Boston’s movements closely but ultimately believed many of the signals were either misleading or inconsistent.

Don Mattingly and Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies celebrate during the eighth inning. Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

“We’ve seen a lot of the same motions on different pitches, so it tells you they didn’t really feel like they had anything,” Mattingly explained. “You just want to let your pitchers know really that at that point you don’t think they have anything, because guys do get bothered if they think they got it.”

Advertisement

Phillies continue strong pitching stretch against Boston

While the conversation after the game focused partly on Boston’s tactics, Philadelphia’s pitching staff once again played the biggest role in the result. Luzardo threw six scoreless innings to help contain a struggling Red Sox offense before Duran closed out the game with three strikeouts in the ninth inning. Kyle Schwarber later broke a scoreless tie with a 417-foot two-run homer in the eighth.

SurveyDid the Red Sox’s signaling tactics cross the line? Did the Red Sox’s signaling tactics cross the line? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The victory pushed the Phillies closer to the .500 mark as the club continues trying to gain momentum heading into its upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.