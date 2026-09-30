Steelers receive surprising Jalen Ramsey injury update for Week 4 game vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without one of their most important defensive players when they face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Jalen Ramsey confirmed that he is dealing with a fractured wrist, putting his status for the Week 4 matchup in doubt.

The star defensive back revealed that the injury occurred during the very first series of Pittsburgh’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite suffering the fracture early in the contest, Ramsey remained on the field and played through the injury.

Now, the Steelers will have to wait and see whether Ramsey can protect the injured wrist well enough to take the field against Cleveland. His availability could become one of the biggest questions surrounding Pittsburgh ahead of the short turnaround.

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Jalen Ramsey could miss Steelers vs Browns

Jalen Ramsey was asked directly about whether he expects to play against the Browns, and the Steelers star made it clear that he is going to make every possible effort to be available. However, the fractured wrist creates an obvious physical limitation that he will have to overcome.

“I’m going to give everything to try to play. I have to be able to protect it. It’s a real injury, a broken wrist. I can’t really do anything about it. It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

Ramsey’s comments leave his status firmly up in the air heading into Thursday’s game. The fact that he was able to finish the Bengals matchup despite suffering the fracture during the opening series gives Pittsburgh reason to hope he can suit up again, but the short week adds another challenge.

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For the Steelers, Ramsey’s availability will be something to monitor closely throughout the buildup to the Browns game. He has already shown a willingness to play through the injury, but his decision will ultimately depend on whether he can protect the wrist while still performing at the level he expects from himself in a crucial AFC North duel.

Key takeaways

Jalen Ramsey broke his wrist in the first series against the Bengals.

broke his wrist in the first series against the Bengals. He is uncertain for the Week 4 matchup against Cleveland on Thursday night.

matchup against Cleveland on Thursday night. The star defensive back is trying to protect the injury to keep playing.