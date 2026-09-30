Who and when are the NY Yankees playing next in 2026 MLB playoffs after eliminating Red Sox?

The New York Yankees cleared their first hurdle of the 2026 MLB Postseason by eliminating the Boston Red Sox in two games in the AL Wild Card round.

Not only have the New York Yankees cleared up the confusion around Aaron Judge ahead of Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox, they eliminated their Beantown rivals and are moving on in the 2026 MLB Postseason. To say everything is clicking and business is booming in The Bronx might even be an understatement.

New York was well aware of what was at stake as it hosted Boston at Yankee Stadium. Everybody knew what would happen with a Yankees win, tie, or loss against the Red Sox in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. In the end, the best-case scenario came to pass for fans in The Bronx when starting pitchers Max Fried and Sonny Gray faced off.

For the second straight year, the Bronx Bombers have bounced the Red Sox in the Wild Card and are off to the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). There, the Pinstripers already know who will be waiting for them, and it won’t be an easy hurdle to cross.

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The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS after knocking out the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card for the second year in a row. The series opener of the long-awaited, heavyweight showdown between the Bronx Bombers and Rays will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

You're all invited to the Belli Bash 🥳#RepBX pic.twitter.com/GEpSR4l0Vl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2026

Aaron Judge could be back

With Judge making progress and the Yankees enjoying a couple days off, the three-time MVP might be back from his calf strain injury for the series between the two best records in the American League.

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After squandering the AL East title at home at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Boone admitted he wanted another crack at the Rays. He’s got it now. New York and Tampa Bay will meet in a five-game series to decide who moves on to the ALCS in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

ALDS schedule between Yankees and Rays

Game 1: Yankees at Rays on Oct. 3 (6:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Yankees at Rays on Oct. 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Rays at Yankees on Oct. 7 (TBD)

Game 4: Rays at Yankees on Oct. 8 (TBD, if necessary)

Game 5: Yankees at Rays on Oct. 10 (TBD, if necessary)

Season-series H2H record

Divisional foes in the AL East, the Yankees and Rays met 13 times throughout the 2026 MLB regular season. Tampa Bay secured the season series with seven wins and six losses. Though that helped them secure the divisional title and home-field advantage, that’s as far as it will help the Rays in the postseason.

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Yankees played Rays in Postseason before

The two clubs have only met once before in the playoffs, in the ALDS, too, but that was in 2020. The Rays advanced to the League Championship Series (ALCS) back then with a 3-2 series win that was decided by a 2-1 victory over the Yankees in a win-or-go-home Game 5. Perhaps history will repeat itself. Or the Bronx Bombers will get their long-awaited revenge, six years later.

American League playoff bracket

The Yankees weren’t the only club to punch their ticket to the ALDS. The Chicago White Sox knocked the Houston Astros out on the road in two games and are through as well. That means the Yankees and Rays know who the winner of their series will face in the ALCS. It will be either the Cleveland Guardians or the Chicago White Sox.

Key takeaways

The NY Yankees eliminated the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series.

series. New York will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS starting Oct. 3.

starting Oct. 3. Game 1 is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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