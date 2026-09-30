John Harbaugh confirms why NY Giants released Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. and John Harbaugh talked about the reasons behind the key decision.

John Harbaugh has finally addressed the New York Giants’ decision to release Odell Beckham Jr., explaining why the veteran wide receiver is no longer part of the team. The move came as Beckham struggled to make the desired impact in the Giants’ offense.

Harbaugh acknowledged that the situation was difficult but said the Giants simply were not getting enough from Beckham. The head coach also accepted responsibility for the team’s inability to get the receiver more involved and onto the field consistently.

The decision now leaves Beckham looking for another opportunity while the Giants move forward with their current group of offensive weapons. Harbaugh made it clear that, from the team’s perspective, the decision was based on what they believed was necessary for the offense.

Advertisement

John Harbaugh explains why Giants moved on from OBJ

John Harbaugh was direct when asked about Odell Beckham’s release, saying the Giants wanted more production and more opportunities for the veteran receiver but were unable to make that happen.

“It’s tough, but we just weren’t getting enough. It just wasn’t working for us. I wanted to be able to get more. I wanted him to be able to do more. I wanted to get him on the field more. Whatever reason, we weren’t able to do it. Put it on us. We weren’t able to get it done. At this point in time, we needed to move on.”

The Giants coach was then asked whether the attention Beckham was attracting had played a role in the decision to release him. Harbaugh quickly rejected that idea and insisted that the move was strictly about what he believed was best for the team.

Advertisement

“No. That’s all I really need to answer on it. It’s what’s best for the team. That’s it. And if you think that it’s anything else, then you don’t know me. It’s nothing more than that. It’s not doing enough for our offense. So, we need to make a change. He’s not thrilled with it either. He wants to play. There’s no conspiracy theory. I’m not hiding anything. It’s not Watergate. We’re trying to be the best team we can be this week.”

Beckham’s release now brings an end to his latest stint with the Giants, while Harbaugh’s explanation makes clear that the team wanted to see more from the veteran receiver before deciding to move on. For New York, the focus now shifts toward finding the right combination of players to maximize the Jameis Winston’s offense moving forward.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh addressed the decision to release Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

to release Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants. The head coach accepted responsibility for failing to get the receiver more involved.

for failing to get the receiver more involved. Harbaugh dismissed conspiracy theories regarding off-field attention, citing strictly football reasons.