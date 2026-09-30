Tyreek Hill leaves door open for Chiefs return late in 2026 season

Tyreek Hill is close to a long awaited NFL return. Many Super Bowl contenders like the Chiefs could take a chance on him.

Tyreek Hill continues to drop hints about a potential return to the NFL after suffering a serious knee injury, and his latest message has once again fueled speculation about when and where he could make his comeback. The veteran wide receiver appears increasingly confident about returning to the field during the second half of the 2026 season.

Hill sent a short but intriguing message on social media that immediately caught the attention of NFL fans and sparked speculation about his next destination. The former Dolphins and Chiefs star wrote, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather.”

That message naturally led to speculation about teams that play in colder climates, including the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. However, the Kansas City Chiefs remain an especially intriguing possibility given Hill’s history with the organization and reports that the team has continued to monitor his recovery.

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Will Tyreek Hill return to play in 2026 NFL season?

Everything continues to point toward Tyreek Hill attempting to return during the 2026 season. His social media activity has repeatedly suggested that he is preparing for a return, while his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously indicated in a comeback update that late October could be a realistic target for the wide receiver.

The biggest question now is not necessarily whether Hill will return, but which team will make the strongest offer for his services. His latest comment about cold weather immediately created potential connections with teams such as the Packers and Bills, both of whom could have reasons to explore the possibility of adding an explosive veteran receiver late in the season.

The Chiefs could have an advantage because of Hill’s familiarity with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. However, Buffalo could potentially make a surprise push for the star receiver, creating a scenario where the Bills would not only add another offensive weapon but also potentially prevent one of their AFC rivals from bringing Hill back.

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