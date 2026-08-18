Red Sox reportedly considering the future of Payton Tolle and Wilyer Abreu in the team

Two key contributors driving the Boston Red Sox’s postseason push—rookie starter Payton Tolle and outfielder Wilyer Abreu—are reportedly being monitored closely as the team manages their future.

The Boston Red Sox are looking to lock up a postseason berth after overcoming a slow start to the season. Sitting third in a crowded AL East, Boston is trying to stay within striking distance of the second-place New York Yankees. But even as the postseason race heats up, front-office chatter has already turned toward the future, with the Red Sox reportedly exploring long-term extensions for two key pieces of their core: starter Payton Tolle and outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

According to MLB insider Marino Pepen, the Red Sox and Tolle are open to discussing a contract extension in the coming months. “The Red Sox and Payton Tolle are open to negotiating a contract extension,” Pepén reported on X. “Tolle, who possesses top-of-the-rotation potential, is in the ideal window to hammer out a deal.”

Pepen added that Abreu’s future in Boston could also be secured via an offseason extension. “Wilyer Abreu could also negotiate an extension in the offseason,” Pepén posted. “Sources indicate that the Red Sox are motivated to lock down this young core for years to come.”

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Boston hopes to capitalized on key vulnerabilities around the division. The Yankees were recently dealt a major blow with Max Fried landing on the injured list, while the Toronto Blue Jays continue to flounder despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. making history with an unwanted regular-season streak.

Adley finds the corner to bring Wilyer home! pic.twitter.com/B5FnfffTZ6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2026

Tolle’s breakout second season in Boston

The 23-year-old southpaw has made 20 starts for the Red Sox, proving his early success was no fluke as he rapidly develops into one of the rotation’s premier weapons. Here is a look at his regular-season numbers so far:

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Record: 8–6

ERA: 2.97

Games Started (GS): 20

Innings Pitched (IP): 115.0

Strikeouts (SO): 128

WHIP: 1.06

Batting Average Against (BAA): .216

Strikeouts Per 9 Innings (K/9): 10.02

Abreu’s future with the Red Sox takes shape

Now in his fourth big-league campaign in Boston, Abreu could be in line to anchor the Red Sox outfield for years to come. Having made his postseason debut in 2025, the Venezuelan outfielder continues to prove his long-term value as the club pushes down the stretch.

Through his first four seasons in Boston, Abreu has already established himself as an elite defender, taking home back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in right field. While questions remain regarding his consistency against left-handed pitching, his overall impact has been undeniable, boasting a career 12.8 WAR and a solid .257 batting average.

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