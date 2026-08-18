Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sets unwanted milestone after Blue Jays’ loss to NY Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be one of the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest offensive concerns amid an extended midseason slump, hitting a new low during Toronto's recent series loss to the rival New York Yankees.

Fresh off a World Series appearance last fall, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves in a vastly different reality this season. Sitting at 61-65 and buried at the bottom of the American League East standings, Toronto’s rapid decline has been spearheaded by a baffling power outage from franchise centerpiece Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Following last weekend’s series loss to the division-rival New York Yankees, Guerrero hit a grim milestone: he has officially gone a full calendar year without hitting a regular-season home run at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The last time Vladdy Jr. launched a regular-season long ball in front of the home crowd was Aug. 17 of last year, when he crushed a 438-foot solo shot off Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi.

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While other contenders across Major League Baseball battle key injuries—such as the Yankees navigating Aaron Judge’s uncertain timeline—the Blue Jays are dealing with a severe lack of production from their top stars. Guerrero Jr., who hit his most recent home run on Aug. 8 against the Philadelphia Phillies, remains the focal point of those offensive struggles.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs home to score a run in the sixth inning.

Inside Guerrero Jr.’s dramatic power slump

The Dominican superstar’s regression has mirrored his team’s broader collapse. Guerrero Jr.’s 2026 regular season has been heavily defined by a severe power drought, managing just 7 home runs and 46 RBIs through 114 games. His slugging percentage (.356) and overall OPS (.693) have plummeted to career-low marks, a stark contrast to his 30-plus home run pace from previous seasons.

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A drop in hard-hit metrics and exit velocity has made it difficult for him to drive the ball for extra bases, severely limiting his run production in the middle of Toronto’s lineup.

Adding to the frustration is an unprecedented home-field slump, as all seven of his home runs this season have come in road ballparks. While he still maintains decent contact and walk rates, his inability to generate power—especially at home—remains one of the biggest challenges for both him and the Blue Jays this year.

Five other Blue Jays failing to live up to expectations

While the offense has sputtered nearly across the board, five key Blue Jays alongside Guerrero Jr. have underperformed relative to expectations. If Toronto has any hope of mounting a late-season surge and making a push for a Wild Card spot, these core contributors must turn their seasons around immediately:

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Position players George Springer (OF): His bat speed has slowed against high velocity, leading to a major spike in strikeouts and an offensive output near career lows. Alejandro Kirk (C): Between a fractured thumb that sidelined him for over two months and a prolonged slump at the plate, Kirk’s offensive numbers have dropped off considerably.

Pitching staff Jose Berrios (RHP): Hard contact against his fastball and sinker has led to shorter outings, forcing the Blue Jays to rely heavily on their bullpen. Jeff Hoffman (RP): Expected to be a reliable late-inning weapon, Hoffman has struggled with command and giving up timely late-game hits, leading to blown leads and uncertainty in high-leverage situations.

