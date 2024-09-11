Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. opens up about his admiration for Yankees' Aaron Judge’s playing style

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. face off in an epic duel. Despite the rivalry, there is mutual admiration.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Kansas City Royals rising star Bobby Witt Jr., two of Major League Baseball’s top players, will face off in an electrifying matchup starting Wednesday. Despite competing for the American League MVP, both players have shown deep respect and admiration for each other.

Judge, star of the Yankees, is known for his offensive power and leadership. Witt Jr., of the Royals, has impressed with his versatility and ability to contribute in all facets of the game.

Although they are rivals on the field, Judge and Witt Jr. share a relationship built on mutual respect and admiration. Witt Jr. has praised Judge’s consistency and leadership, while Judge has acknowledged Witt Jr.’s talent and potential.

“He’s just so consistent,” Bobby Witt Jr. told ESPN this week. “He does that in a good way, and he does it the right way.” And his favorite part? The fact that Aaron does it all without showing off. “He’s not out there showboating. He’s a big dude,” Bobby emphasized.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his RBI double against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on September 2, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

A historic feat

Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. are on their way to achieving a historic feat. Both players are poised to become the third duo in the same league to reach double digits in WAR in a single season. This feat has only been accomplished 46 times since the modern MLB era, highlighting the exceptional level of play from Judge and Witt Jr.

The duel for the MVP

In addition to their on-field matchup, Judge and Witt Jr. are also contenders for the AL MVP award. Both players have had impressive seasons and are strong candidates for the honor.

The duel between Judge and Witt Jr. promises to be exciting and full of intensity. Baseball fans are eagerly awaiting how these two talented players will go head-to-head on the field.