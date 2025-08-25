Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate reportedly at risk of losing roster spot

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are navigating a challenging phase in the regular season. Although they are currently tied for first place in the National League West standings alongside the San Diego Padres, the Japanese sensation and the team have exhibited noticeable struggles in recent matchups.

However, there is a silver lining on the horizon that could potentially complicate Michael Conforto’s position on the roster. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the anticipated return of several players from the injured list in September may lead to Conforto’s departure from the team.

Rosenthal reports, “The impending returns of the injured players will jeopardize the roster spot of Michael Conforto, whom the Dodgers signed last offseason to a one-year, $17 million contract. Conforto, manager Dave Roberts’ ‘pick to click’ during spring training, is batting .183 with a .606 OPS.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conforto has been under scrutiny from fans for his recent performances with the Dodgers. While the return of certain players could threaten his tenure, the timeline for some of these returns may yet provide Conforto an opportunity to solidify his spot on the roster.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Players threatening Michael Conforto’s roster spot

As the Los Angeles Dodgers boast a star-studded roster, head coach Dave Roberts is eyeing the return of four key players who are pivotal to his strategic plans. These players could impact Michael Conforto’s position in the lineup.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers reportedly set return dates for key players ahead of postseason

Kike Hernandez, Ha-Seong Kim, Max Muncy, and Tommy Edman top the list of injured players expected to rejoin the main roster for the season’s crucial stretch. All are making significant progress in rehab assignments, showing promising recovery from their respective injuries.

Advertisement

Conforto’s role with the Dodgers

Conforto has struggled to make a significant impact with the Dodgers this season. His recent performances have drawn criticism as the Los Angeles franchise battles through a challenging regular season. Speculation about him potentially losing his roster spot seems increasingly plausible given these circumstances.

In 114 appearances for the Dodgers, Conforto has notched 43 runs, 63 hits, 9 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 45 walks. His fielding has also been a topic of discussion among fans on social media, recording 166 putouts, 3 errors, 4 assists, and turning 1 double play across 101 games in the outfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement