Miguel Rojas reveals Shohei Ohtani’s World Series warning about his future with Dodgers

Miguel Rojas, a seasoned veteran, knows a baseball player’s time is short, but his performance during the World Series proved he still has plenty left to give. That is exactly what Shohei Ohtani wants for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Japanese superstar strongly urging his teammate not to retire, but to stay with the club for more seasons.

“You can’t retire,” was the warning Ohtani delivered to Rojas during the World Series, specifically after the miraculous Game 7 home run that tied the game against the Blue Jays. Ohtani followed up by telling him, “You’re playing with me for ten more years.”

Ohtani’s time with Rojas on the Dodgers has been brief, but the Venezuelan has 12 years in the league, with most of that time spent with the Marlins. He has been in Los Angeles since 2023 and has established himself as a reliable player in high-pressure moments.

What is Rojas’s contract status with the Dodgers?

Rojas no longer has an official contract with the Dodgers. The club exercised a $4 million option to keep him for the 2025 season, but after the World Series concluded, his official association with the team ended, totaling two years and $11 million. He is now a free agent awaiting an offer.

There is no official word yet on whether Rojas will return, but it is likely that Ohtani’s influence could play a role in his teammate’s possible return for another season, especially given the admirable contributions made by the veteran No. 11 in the infield.

How old will Rojas be for the 2026 season?

Born on February 24, 1989, Rojas will turn 37 years old before the start of the 2026 season. He made his professional debut with the Dodgers in 2014 in a game against the Rockies, entering the game to replace Hanley Ramírez but not registering a single at-bat at the time.