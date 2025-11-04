Shohei Ohtani delivers a very clear message on the possibility of a Dodgers World Series three-peat

The celebration in Los Angeles was still in full swing when Shohei Ohtani began looking ahead. Fresh off his second consecutive World Series win with the Dodgers, the Japanese superstar was already thinking about the next one.

Ohtani’s journey in Los Angeles has been nothing short of remarkable — two seasons, two championships, and another MVP-caliber campaign in between. As the city roared in celebration during Monday’s parade, Ohtani’s focus seemed to remain firmly on the future rather than the festivities.

When asked whether winning back-to-back titles had become the “new norm” for the Dodgers, Ohtani didn’t hesitate. “I’m already thinking about the third time we’re going to do this,” he said via an interpreter, according to FOX, sending a clear message about his hunger for more.

Could the Dodgers make MLB history?

A third consecutive title would put Los Angeles in elite company, joining only the New York Yankees (1936–38, 1949–53, 1998–2000) and the Oakland Athletics (1972–74) as franchises to achieve a World Series three-peat. For Ohtani and his teammates, the chase for that milestone has already begun in their minds.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers holds the Commisioner’s Trophy after defeating the Blue Jays. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Dodgers’ Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays was nothing short of dramatic. Down to their final two outs, Miguel Rojas launched a game-tying solo shot to extend the series before Will Smith delivered the decisive blow in extra innings. Meanwhile, Ohtani battled through adversity after allowing a three-run homer to Bo Bichette, finishing the series hitting .333 with three home runs and five RBIs.

A champion’s mindset

Ohtani’s postseason heroics have defined Los Angeles’ dominant run, but his relentless drive to keep improving may be what sustains it. His Game 3 performance — a two-homer, four-hit showcase in an 18-inning marathon — underscored his ability to rise in high-pressure moments.

Beyond the box score, Ohtani’s leadership and mindset have become emblematic of the Dodgers’ culture. Even amid celebrations, his focus on what’s next mirrors the team’s collective mentality.

