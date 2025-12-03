NY Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton makes decision between himself and Shohei Ohtani during his trip to Colombia

One of the most anticipated players to make a significant impact last season was Giancarlo Stanton. After recovering from his injury, he made his season debut around the midpoint of the regular season, and his performance showed promise. However, unfortunately for the New York Yankees, he was unable to replicate the impact he had in 2024 when the Yankees reached the World Series.

Now, following a disappointing season, Stanton has the opportunity to bounce back in 2026. He is spending his free time engaging in activities with young players aspiring to become MLB stars. Recently, he was in Colombia with the MLB Play Ball initiative, interacting with children. One of these young fans asked him a question regarding himself and Shohei Ohtani.

The question was who he would choose between himself and the Japanese sensation, and his answer was emphatic. “I can’t pitch, so we know the answer to that,” Stanton remarked to the curious child while coaching them in Medellín.

This comment underscores the significant impact Ohtani has had on the game thus far. His versatility and ability to excel in both pitching and hitting make him one of the most remarkable players in MLB history, even though he is far from retirement.

Stanton is set to continue with the Yankees

As the Bronx Bombers’ player approaches free agency in three years, his continued presence with the Yankees is not under scrutiny. He remains focused on the primary objective with the team, as he demonstrated in 2024 when the Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Entering his ninth year with the Yankees, Stanton aims to prove that he still has what it takes to help the team reach another World Series, and potentially deliver a title to the fan base, who have been waiting since 2009 for another MLB trophy.

In this context, the Yankees and Stanton have two more years to strive for a championship for New York City. Additionally, Stanton seeks to further enhance his legacy with the team, having already delivered outstanding statistics during his tenure.

