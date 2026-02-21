Taryn Hatcher breaks silence after departure as Phillies sideline reporter

Taryn Hatcher will be missed as the sideline reporter for the Philadelphia Phillies, but she broke her silence to thank fans for their support while also admitting it wasn’t easy when NBC Sports Philadelphia informed her that her position was being eliminated.

“The cat’s out of the bag, so I’ll keep this as short and sweet as possible. Sadly, I won’t be returning to Phillies coverage this season. At the conclusion of the 2025 season, I was told that my role on the sidelines at NBCSP was being eliminated moving forward,” Hatcher posted on X (@tarynhatcher).

Yesterday, I wrote a detailed article outlining what was being said about Hatcher’s departure as the Phillies’ sideline reporter. The reaction from fans on X was far from positive, with some calling it a massive loss just ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Hatcher described her experience as a positive one

“While the news was pretty heartbreaking, I have to acknowledge that it was a really fun run. I loved every second of it. I’m grateful for everyone who tuned in over the years, and for the wonderful people I’ve met along the way.”

This marks the second time Hatcher has stepped away as a sideline reporter for a Philadelphia team. In 2022, she left her role with the Philadelphia Flyers, a move that also disappointed hockey fans who enjoyed hearing her coverage before and during games.

“Taryn did an awesome job on the Phillies broadcasts. Her preparation for the game was unrivaled. She worked hours and hours to tell those stories you heard on the broadcast night in and night out. Phillies broadcasts won’t be the same,” wrote Jeff Kerr in response to Hatcher’s message.